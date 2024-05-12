1 day ago
Nantwich Town FC to stage comedy night May 17

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews May 12, 2024
BigLou Headliner May 17 - comedy

Nantwich Town will be staging a live comedy night on Friday May 17 with five acts performing.

The event is organised by Front Guy Gary Entertainment & Event Management and will take place in the club’s Atherton & Associates Suite.

The headliner is Lewis ‘Big Lou’ Jones (pictured), a favourite on both the comedy circuit and after dinner circuit since he burst onto the scene back in 2010 with his modern twist on old school joke telling.

Opening the show is Sam Avery, who’s observational style puts audiences at ease allowing him to regale them with his tales of everyday life.

Two more acts include Josh Sedman and Hannah Margaret.

Josh, Cat and Stick Comedy’s New Comedian of The Year 2023, brings a mix of delicious stories and one-liners as he works his way through football, relationships and much more.

Hannah, Hull Comedian of the Year 2023, turned her hand to comedy and navigates her very, very early 30’s and all the silliness that comes with them.

MC for the night is quick-fire gag merchant Ben Turner – a World One Liner Championship and Comedy Cellar Yorkshire New Act of the Year finalist.

The show starts at 8pm and doors open at 7pm. Tickets cost just £10 and a full bar and food will be available on the night.

Ben Turner MC - May 17 comedy
Ben Turner MC – May 17 comedy
Tags: , ,

