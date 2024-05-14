Final “Very Best in Stand Up” of season heads for Nantwich Civic

The final “Very Best In Stand Up” of the current season rolls into Nantwich on June 7.

And organisers have lined up four more top comedy acts to finish off the 14th season at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Compere is Rich Wilson, originally due to do his first show in Nantwich on New Year’s Eve but became a father the week before!

Rich was nominated in the Chortle Awards last year in the ‘Best Compere’ category and has his comedy special ‘You Can have It So Much Better’ currently showing on ITVX.

He introduces Ignacio Lopez first, returning to play after a great set two years ago.

Since then, the Spanish-Welsh comedian has clocked up appearances on ‘Live At The Apollo’ and ‘Have I Got News For You’.

His hilarious takes on British life have made him a popular draw at clubs across the UK and his online skits have garnered him an equally strong reputation online, with over 100 million views of his videos worldwide.

Steve Shanyaski is next on stage. Mancunian Steve has been a stalwart on the comedy circuit for more than 20 years with performances all over the UK and Europe.

His feel-good brand of observational comedy is peppered with sharp and hilarious punchlines and that’s why Steve has been one of the most in demand club comics for two decades now.

Headline act offers a rare opportunity to see Glenn Moore.

Moore is often seen on BBC’s ‘Mock The Week’ and also ‘Live At The Apollo’ and has proved to be one of the most prolific joke writers on the comedy circuit.

Recently finishing his huge 70-date theatre tour with his show ‘When I’m Glenn Sixty Moore’, he heads out on his next tour in the autumn.

For more details on this Very Best in Stand Up show and to book tickets and tables, visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk