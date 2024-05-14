Wistaston Singers and Ukes Aloud perform at church concert

Wistaston Singers and ukulele group Ukes Aloud performed a Springtime Concert in Aston in memory of two Ukes Aloud members who died, writes Jonathan White.

The concert took place in a packed St Andrew’s Methodist Church on Wrenbury Road in Aston.

Phil Houghton was the musical director and assistant musical director was Clare Shackleton, who introduced each song and the soloist, Tim Webster.

Chris Dennell was the accompanist for the evening.

The concert was dedicated to the memory of Brian Dodd and Rob Vernon, who have both passed away in the previous 12 months.

During the concert Wistaston Singers choir sang ‘Rock A My Soul’ (Ailey), ‘All Of Me’ (Stephens/Gad), ‘Pilgrims’ Chorus’ (Wagner), ‘You Raise Me Up’ (Graham/Loveland), ‘I Will Sing With The Spirit’ (Rutter), ‘Speed Your Journey’ (Verdi), ‘Oliver’ (Bart), ‘Circle Of Life’ (Elton John), ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ (Elton John), ‘The Policeman’s Chorus’ (Sullivan), ’42nd Street’ (Warren), ‘Sound of Music’ (Rodgers & Hammerstein), ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ (Paul Simon), ‘Hallelujah’ (Cohen), and ‘West Side Story’ (Bernstein).

Soloist singer and pianist Tim Webster performed the songs he penned with his wife Helen, ‘We Are Humanity’ and ‘Golden Teardrops’ to great acclaim.

The audience were invited to join in during the Ukes Aloud performance of ‘Down by the riverside’, ‘Island in the sun’, ‘Oh, when the saints go marching in’, ‘Swing low sweet chariot’, ‘Jamaican Farewell’, and ‘Leaving of Liverpool’.

Proceeds from the concert will be shared between St Andrew’s/Ukes Aloud and Wistaston Singers.

Wistaston Singers Musical Director Phil Houghton said: “We were once again delighted to sing at St Andrew’s and thank them for their hospitality.

“It was an evening that was enjoyed by all and we thank everyone for their continued support.”

The church was built in 1866 as a Wesleyan Methodist Church.

In 1985 it was decided to combine Dodd’s Green Church with Aston Methodist Church, and to completely refurbish the Aston building.

It was re-opened in April 1987 under its new name of St. Andrew’s Methodist Church.

Wistaston Singers were originally formed by members of the choir at St Mary’s Parish Church, Wistaston in May 2000. The choir currently has over fifty members, with ages ranging from 20s to 80s, singing four-part harmony music.

The choir perform a variety of genres from Mozart to musicals and The Beatles to Mamma Mia – something for everyone. They perform several concerts a year at various venues in south Cheshire. The choir is also available to perform at weddings in the local area.

The choir rehearse weekly at Gainsborough Primary School in Crewe on a Wednesday evening from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

For further information relating to Wistaston Singers join their Facebook page.