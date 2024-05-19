Boughey competition winners see designs on UK roads

Two Crewe and Nantwich youngsters have won a competition to see their designs on the side of Boughey Distribution trucks.

It was part of a road safety competition for their colleagues’ families and local schools Calveley Primary Academy and Highfields Primary Academy.

It aimed to craft a road safety-themed trailer, mixing the subject of safety with creative enjoyment of arts and crafts.

Now Bettsie Tate and Sophie Adams have won and will see their design work travelling the length and breadth of the country.

Bettsie and Sophie’s designs were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted by local school children and children of Boughey employees, depicting the importance of road safety.

Their designs will be featured on one of Boughey’s SDC trailers.

The winners and their families were invited to an unveiling of the trailer at Boughey’s base in Shavington.

They also enjoyed a VIP tour of the site accompanied by Managing Director Angela Carus and Directors Danny Earp and Neil Trotter.

The competition trailer will now be all over the UK and at local shows, including the upcoming Kelsall Stream Rally, spreading the road safety message from the two talented designers.

Transport director Neil Trotter, who was at the presentation, said: “We were incredibly lucky with the number of talented designers who entered, and it was amazing to see the reaction of the two winners when they saw their designs on the trailer for the first time.

“We’d like to thank all of our colleagues and their families who entered this year’s competition and all the students; we received some amazing designs.

“Unfortunately, as tempted as we were, we couldn’t print every design onto a trailer.”