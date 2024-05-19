New Mayor elected for Cheshire East Council

Cheshire East Council has elected its new mayor for the borough.​

Councillor Marilyn Houston, who represents Crewe West, was handed the chain of office by outgoing mayor Rod Fletcher as part of the ceremony in the Tenants’ Hall at Tatton Park.

​She becomes the 15th mayor of the borough.

Cllr David Edwardes, who represents Macclesfield Tytherington, was elected to serve as deputy mayor.​

The ceremony was attended by members of the council and several town mayors from around the borough including Nantwich.​

Cllr Houston’s mayoralty was proposed by Nantwich North Cllr Arthur Moran and seconded by council leader Cllr Sam Corcoran.

Cllr Houston said: “It is a great honour to be asked to represent Cheshire East as the first citizen. Following in the footsteps of Cllr Fletcher who has fulfilled that role in such an exemplary manner will stand me in good stead in the coming year.

“Cheshire East has always been a special place for me to live and work in and to be a part of our wonderful communities.

“There will no doubt, be difficult challenges in the coming year for all members. Not least for me the challenge of chairing meetings in a way that enable opinions to be heard in a positive and respectful manner. Let us all aim to deliver the best outcomes for the people of Cheshire East by working constructively together.

“I am looking forward in my mayoral year, to meeting the volunteers and staff of organisations and businesses throughout Cheshire East, who work so hard – and to thanking them.”

Pauline Kowalski becomes the mayor’s consort.​ Cllr Houston said her chosen charity will be the Crewe and Nantwich committee of Cancer Research UK.

Cllr Houston was first elected to the council as a Labour member in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023. As well as serving as vice-chair of the council, she sits on the Combined Fire Authority of Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East, Halton and Warrington.

Eight former elected members of Cheshire East Council were appointed Honorary Aldermen for their public service to the borough. They are Marc Asquith, Penny Butterill, Byron Evans, Peter Groves, David Marren, Andrew Martin, Don Stockton and Jacqui Weatherill.

Former Cheshire East councillors, who are already Honorary Aldermen, Stan Davies, Paul Findlow, Alift Harewood MBE and Steve Hogben were also recognised for their services as elected members and thanked for their valuable contribution to local government.