Crewe & District Table Tennis League Championships

Table tennis players of all age groups scooped awards at the Crewe and District Table Tennis Championships in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

And for the first time in its 91-year history, the league had an over 80s competition between Tom Osborne and Mel Green!

Both players (pictured) have been playing competitive table tennis for nearly 70 years.

Mel came out on top winning the deciding fifth game by 14–12.

At the end of every season since 1933, except during World War Two, the Crewe Town Championships have been held.

This year it was at the Bob Hope Table Tennis Academy at Regents Park, Nantwich.

More than 100 competitors battled it out in the various age groups. The results from the event are as follows:

Open championship, singles :- winner Wai Ming Tai, runner up Kevin Foster.

Open championship, doubles :- winners Adam Stanway and Alex Rees, runners up Wai Ming Tai and John Dawson.

Over 40s singles :- winner Wai Ming Tai, runner up John Dawson.

Over 40s doubles :- winners Wai Ming Tai and John Dawson, runners up Sylwek Nowakowski and Bernard Thorley.

Over 60s singles winner :- Phil Barnish, runner up John Dawson.

Over 60s doubles winners :- Phil Barnish and Martin Selby, runners up John Dawson and Bernard Thorley.

Over 70s singles winner :- Paul Dunning, runner up John Dawson.

Over 70s doubles winners :- John Dawson and Paul Dunning, runners up Barry Davey and Graham Hough.

Over 80s singles winner :- Mel Green, runner up Tom Osborne.

The Junior Championships, for players starting as young as 11, will take place over the next few weeks.

The league’s annual prize presentation takes place at Nantwich Cricket Club on Monday June 24.