Nantwich Miniature Railway set to expand after fundraiser

A miniature railway in Nantwich is set to expand after receiving financial help from a local care provider.

Members of the Nantwich Miniature Railway Group (NMRG) have been looking to raise money through Crowd Funding to expand the steam train track at Nantwich Methodist Church.

Now SureCare Central and other contributors have stepped in to provide the balance of their funding to allow the project to be completed.

NMRG has planning permission in place to extend the track at the rear of the church along Grocotts Row.

New funds will pay for the hire of a digger and operator to install the sleepers for the new track which has been made by students at University Training College in Crewe.

Eddie George, Friends of Nantwich Signal Box, said: “We are very grateful to everyone in the community who have supported this venture and especially to SureCare whose generous support has enabled us to complete the first phase of this extension.

“The track looks great and with the planting completed in conjunction with Nantwich in Bloom the area has been opened up and looks really attractive.

“It’s been a great community project and we are grateful for the support of all of those involved, including Deb Lindop from Cheshire East who shared our Crowd Funding plea, which SureCare then kindly picked up on.”

SureCare company director Tina Jones said: “There is something magical about steam trains and it’s great that this group provides rides to children for free.

“With the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people it’s great to have an activity that doesn’t cost anything.

“With the track extension it makes the journey on the train a lot more fun – we know as we’ve been on the train, courtesy of train driver Paul Durant.”

Deb Lindop, Cheshire East Council Community Development Officer, said: “I am proud that Cheshire East Council was a contributor to this project, because it has enabled the miniature steam train at Nantwich Methodist Church to become disabled friendly, and how wonderful is that.

“I also know it’s true that receiving sponsorship from local community minded domiciliary care provider SureCare was equally a boost.

“It’s great to see thoughtful social value contributions from businesses reaching out like this and making a difference.”

The Methodist Church “Drop ‘n Shop” children’s club with Friends of the Nantwich Signal Box run a free to ride steam train beside the Methodist Church every Saturday morning and raise money for children’s charities.

They have been operating since 2009 and raise around £1,000 per year for several children’s charities including the Railway Children.

You can meet the team of volunteers every Saturday at the Methodist Church.

It includes a coach that can be adapted to carry wheelchairs and runs from 10am to midday.