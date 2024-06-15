Travel solo and meet new friends

Most holidaymakers have the impression that solo travel is lonely, often scary, and not much fun.

That’s not how going solo is for well-informed people who know about organised trips.

Spending your holiday with a group of brand-new friends is the best way to travel alone.

It gives you the chance to discover a unique destination while enjoying companionship and the reassurance of expert guidance.

Making Connections

Abandoning your old friends on your next holiday could be the start of thrilling adventures in unusual places.

WeRoad represents a new generation of group travel for soloists. The company has tons of experience in devising some of the most adventurous holidays.

When you join one of their groups, there could be around fifteen of you.

It’s true you’ll be strangers at first, but you’ll share a love of travel that offers much more than just lazing around a hotel swimming pool.

You and your new friends are sure to have a thrilling time, as you’ll be accompanied by an experienced host who knows exactly how to turn your holiday into an amazing adventure.

Remote Locations

Much of the world already seems familiar, but on a WeRoad adventure holiday for groups you could discover places you know very little about.

For instance, Albania has long had a reputation for being unknown and inaccessible, but you could embark on an adventurous solo tour of its wonderful natural landscape.

The capital, Tirana, is much more lively and interesting than you may have heard in your schooldays.

However, it’s the isolated villages that could be the key to your amazing adventure.

Some of them lead to Lake Koman, an idyllic location that’s surrounded by rugged mountains.

A great highlight is joining a boat cruise that helps you explore the enchanting Pirate’s Cave.

Atmospheric Landscapes

When you spend your holidays on organised group trips, you’re sure to experience new landscapes as never before.

It’s popular to travel to Balkan destinations such as Croatia, but nearby Montenegro is often overlooked.

This tiny country is overloaded with atmospheric towns and incredible natural scenery.

If you travel as part of a group, within hours you could find yourself white water rafting down the exuberant Tara River.

It flows at speed through a beautiful rocky gorge in the Durmitor National Park.

A visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kotor will almost make you believe you’ve stepped back in time.

The architecture of this beautiful Mediaeval town is incredibly well-preserved.

Admire its bay surrounded by mountains while enjoying local delicacies such as borek pastries or pasulj, a delicious bean stew.

Welcome Change

Breaking free of your usual holiday formula can become an unforgettable adventure when you join a trip that’s designed for solo travellers.

You’ll make new friends and meet a great travel coordinator.

You’ll explore wonderful locations, experience thrilling activities and learn a few things along the way.

(image on pixahive licence free by Ashish)