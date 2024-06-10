Six candidates fight for new Chester South and Eddisbury seat

28 mins ago
Six candidates have thrown their hats into the general election ring in a bid to become MP for Chester South and Eddisbury, writes Belinda Ryan.

The seat covers many rural areas near Nantwich, including Audlem, Bunbury, Wrenbury, Sound, Burland, Tarporley, and now Wybunbury after boundary changes.

Aphra Brandreth will be hoping to win the seat for the Conservatives while Angeliki Stogia will be fighting for Labour.

Steve Davies is standing for the Green Party, Rob Herd for the Liberal Democrats and Peter Langley for Reform UK.

Gillian Edwards is standing as an Independent.

Chester South and Eddisbury is a new parliamentary seat which has been created following a shake-up of the electoral boundaries.

It sees parts of the former City of Chester constituency, mostly south of the River Dee, merge with most of the former Eddisbury constituency.

The boundary changes also see this new seat take in Wybunbury, near Nantwich, which was in the Crewe & Nantwich constituency, and the area of Weaver and Cuddington, which was formerly in Weaver Vale.

Winsford, which was in the Eddisbury constituency until the boundary shake-up, will now be a part of the new Mid Cheshire parliamentary seat.

Until the dissolution of parliament last month, the City of Chester seat was held by Labour while Eddisbury was held by the Conservatives.

The electorate is stated as 71,975 and the wards in the Chester South and Eddisbury seat are Audlem; Bunbury; Christleton and Huntington; Farndon; Handbridge Park; Lache; Malpas; Tarporley; Tarvin and Kelsall; Tattenhall; Weaver and Cuddington, Wrenbury and Wybunbury.

The general election takes place on Thursday, July 4 and voters must take photo ID to the polling station.

