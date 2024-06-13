Crescent Garage in Nantwich to close after death of owner

The popular Crescent Garage in Nantwich is to close permanently after the sad death of its 91-year-old owner John “Jack” Field.

The family-run outlet has announced it is closing for good after tomorrow (June 14).

Jack was a familiar figure to many in Nantwich, running the Crescent Garage on The Crescent off Beam Street for over 50 years.

He passed away last month with his funeral at St Mary’s Church on May 24.

Now the family has announced the well-known garage is closing for good.

In a notice at the front of the business, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the permanent closure of Crescent Garage due to the sad loss of Jack.

“Our final day of trading will be June 14 2024.

“May the family and staff take this opportunity to thank the exceptionally loyal customers past and present.”

Jack, who began his career as an apprentice at Pritchards Garage in Nantwich, bought Crescent Garage in 1972 after running his own business in premises on Snow Hill.

He was married to Margaret and they had three daughters Carole, Angela and Jane, and a number of grandchildren.