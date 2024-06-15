Unmissable action: Huge sporting events this summer

The Great British summer always delivers in terms of sporting action.

Sure, the weather is not always dependable, but we are always guaranteed to have a feast of sport on the menu.

Indeed, there is a theory that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the July 4th General Election to capitalise on the nation’s good mood around the Euros, Wimbledon, and other sporting events.

Of course, that’s no guarantee for Mr. Sunak if things go awry.

That said, it is boom time for sports fans, with several major sporting events kicking off this June.

There’s wall-to-wall television coverage of most events, so if you aren’t heading off to Germany for the Euros or Ascot for a day at the races, you can catch the action on TV.

Below, we pick out some of the highlights taking place this summer.

Euros 2024: 14th June-14th July

For most football fans, the big date on the calendar is the kick-off for Euro 2024 on the 14th of June.

The month-long event will take place in Germany, where England – for once – look like meriting the tag as favourites.

Scotland, too, will be looking to make an impact on the tournament, one of the few that they have qualified for over the last few decades.

But with Ronaldo, Mbappé, Kane et al. ready to go, this looks like it will be a classic.

ITV and BBC will be showing every game live, so there is no excuse for missing the action.

And if the weather holds, expect big screens to be showing the action outside across the country.

Royal Ascot: 18th-22nd June

There is nothing quite like Royal Ascot.

Unique thanks to its relationship with the Royal Family, the meeting nonetheless is brilliant from a purely sporting perspective, featuring eight Group 1 races, including the Ascot Gold Cup.

June is a spectacular month for racing fans across the globe, with the likes of the Belmont Stakes taking place in the United States.

Belmont Stakes odds is now live for the prestigious third leg of the US Triple Crown, and like Royal Ascot, millions will be wagered on some of the world’s greatest racehorses.

ITV will be showing all the big races from Royal Ascot live.

Wimbledon: July 1-14

Taking place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon is the third of the four Grand Slams in the tennis calendar and it is taking place for the 137th time.

That makes Wimbledon fortnight the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

Established in 1877, it features men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles on grass courts.

Renowned for its strict dress code, tradition of strawberries and cream, and royal patronage, Wimbledon attracts top players and global spectators.

So racquets and balls at the ready, this two-week event promises to be another epic.

The Open Golf Championships: July 18-21

The Open Golf Championship 2024 returns to Scotland this summer and is held at Royal Troon Golf Club.

As the oldest of golf’s four major championships, The Open is renowned for its rich history and challenging links courses.

Top golfers from around the globe will compete for the coveted Claret Jug, showcasing their skills against unpredictable weather and natural terrain.

Known for its tradition and prestige, The Open attracts avid golf fans and is celebrated for its contribution to the sport’s heritage and global appeal.

Paris Olympics: July 26 to August 11

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 marks the third time Paris will host following 1900 and 1924.

Celebrated for its iconic venues, the Games will feature events at historic locations like the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Élysées, and the Seine River.

Approximately 10,500 athletes from more than 200 nations will compete in 32 sports, including new additions this year such as breakdancing.

Emphasizing sustainability, the Games aim for minimal environmental impact and inclusivity.

The Paris Olympics 2024 promises to blend tradition with innovation, showcasing the spirit of sport against the backdrop of one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

It’s two-weeks of wall to wall sporting drama and action.