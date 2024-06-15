Reaseheath students bloom at National Florist Day launch

The talents of two floristry students from Reaseheath College in Nantwich blossomed during an event marking the launch of National Florist Day.

Maya Twigg and James Jones were hand-picked by The Florist magazine’s editor Caroline Marshall-Forster and invited to an event at The Dorchester in London.

The pair, who study for a Level 2 Diploma in Floristry, were chosen for their passion and dedication to their craft.

They were also selected to be included in the publication’s upcoming ‘Young Guns’ feature.

James, 17, said: “It was such an honour to be invited to the official launch of the first National Florist Day at The Dorchester and to be included in the ‘Young Guns’ feature was a dream come true!

“Speaking with experienced and well-known florists like Philip Hammond and Neill Strain was incredibly inspirational and surreal.

“I want to thank Reaseheath College and my course manager, Helen, for giving me the opportunity to go down to London and meet such enthusiastic people who love and enjoy floristry like me.”

Maya, also 17, added: “Being in The Dorchester with so many incredible people who are influential in the industry was a surreal experience.

“Speaking with those who have shaped the industry was an incredible privilege.

“Their words of wisdom inspired me to continue this journey and gave me insight into what to expect along the way.”

Helen Longshaw, Lecturer in Floristry at Reaseheath College, said: “This experience is a testament to the calibre of our Floristry programme and the exceptional opportunities it opens for our students within their chosen industry.”

Caroline Marshall-Forster added: “The enthusiasm and mutual support in the room were fabulous.

“Seeing such a diverse and fabulous representation of the industry was everything I hoped for and absolutely what I dreamed National Florist Day would be all about.”