Seven arrested following disturbances in Nantwich and Crewe

Seven youths have been arrested by police after a series of disturbances in Nantwich and Crewe last night (June 12).

Officers said they received a number of reports of incidents in Crewe and Nantwich involving a group of youths.

The callers reported that the group had been involved in an assault and a robbery in Nantwich and had fled the scene on bicycles.

They are then believed to have travelled to Crewe where they were involved in a disturbance.

Local officers were deployed with additional support from the Roads and Crime Unit, police dog unit, armed patrols, and the police helicopter.

Following a number of inquiries, officers located the group in the Nantwich Road area of Crewe at around 12.30am today (June 13).

Seven teenagers, aged between 13 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences, including robbery. They all remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Stephen Hill, of Crewe CID, said: “I understand the impact incidents of this nature can have on the community, but I hope the swift response of our team will provide some reassurance to members of the public.

“We want to send a clear message that behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with any information or concerns to get in touch.”

You can contact Cheshire Police on 101, or via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1846077.