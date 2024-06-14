Nantwich shoplifter jailed for breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

A prolific shoplifter who targeted stores across Nantwich, Shavington and Crewe has been jailed after breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order.

Ian James McIntyre, of no fixed abode but of Crewe, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 13) where he was jailed for 18 weeks.

McIntyre was previously handed the two-year order at Chester Magistrates’ Court on May 2 following multiple incidents of shoplifting across South Cheshire.

As a result, the 45-year-old was banned from entering the Grand Junction Retail Park area of Crewe, Crewe town centre as well as several shops across the town.

But despite the order, his offending continued and he stole from convenience stores in Shavington and Nantwich.

McIntyre’s offending was brought to an end when he was identified by staff entering the Co-Operative store on Rember Street, Crewe, that he had previously been banned from under the CBO.

Staff called police and he was arrested and later charged.

He will remain subject to the CBO on his release from prison.

PC Justin Taylor, of the Beat Management Team, said: “Despite being issued with a two-year criminal behaviour order, Ian McIntyre continued to cause misery to local businesses, not only stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items and causing undue stress to staff and business owners.

“Thanks to the vigilance of staff at the Co-Operative on Remer Street in Crewe and their awareness of McIntyre’s CBO conditions, we were able to charge him with breaching his order after staff caught him entering the store.

“I hope his custodial sentence will reassure the businesses which were affected by his crimes and send a message to those who are intent on committing these types of offences that they will not be tolerated.”