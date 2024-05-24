Care firm provides boost for Nantwich Community Garden

Nantwich home care provider Right at Home South Cheshire has given the town’s “Growing for Health Community Garden” a bloomin’ nice boost!

The award-winning firm has donated a “Rose Arch” to the garden on the Brookfield Allotments site.

The garden is a fully accessible wellbeing garden that offers events and activities aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing, reducing social isolation, increasing levels of self-esteem and confidence, and providing learning and education opportunities to the community.

The Rose Arch donation reflects Right at Home’s aim to support initiatives that promote community wellbeing and inclusivity.

Carole Salmon, Community Engagement Manager at Right at Home South & Mid Cheshire, said: “The Growing for Health Community Garden brings so much joy to the local community.

“It serves as both an oasis of calm and a fantastic inclusive space that brings people together.

“We are thrilled to contribute to such a wonderful initiative.”

Adele Frost, Growing Health Garden Co-ordinator, said: “Since the initial stages of this project and launching to the public, Right at Home South Cheshire have been instrumental in promoting our existence, supporting and encouraging our progression and connecting us to their clients and caregivers who have gone on to benefit from our offering.

“As we approach our one-year anniversary it’s fitting that we celebrate their contribution to the garden and our community.

“Every person who visits us will be welcomed by the sight of a beautiful rose covered arch symbolising our joint efforts to bring joy to our community through nature and plants.”

Right at Home South Cheshire and Mid Cheshire provides domiciliary care and support to people living in their own homes.

Services range from companionship, home help and personal care to specialist dementia care and live-in care services.

(Pic: left to right – Carole Salmon and Adele Frost at the Garden)