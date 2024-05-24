Police probe deaths of two Riverside cygnets in Nantwich

Police say they are probing the deaths of two Riverside cygnets in Nantwich amid fears of foul play.

The baby swans are a popular sight along the river each year.

Now officers and the RSPCA are appealing for any witnesses who may have information on the deaths.

It’s believed an incident happened on Wednesday May 22 around 5:15pm when a dog off its lead was able to attack the two cygnets.

Animal rescue service Wildlife Helpers of Cheshire posted: “This is absolutely devastating and unacceptable, especially with the signage in place warning of the swans with their young.

“We now need to gather as much evidence as possible to help aid the police in any investigations.”

“We at The Wildlife Helpers and a close friend helping in this situation want to make it clear to the public that in no way do we have the belief that the dog involved is to blame, but instead this lies with the owner and justice needs to be given to these babies.

“This is a crime under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, it is also an offence to have a dog in a public place not under control.

“We would also like to thank our friend who selflessly went and checked on the swans and took the bodies to RSPCA Stapeley Grange for their help in confirming the bite wounds and also for kindly offering to keep the bodies secure and stored for the police.”

A Nantwich Police spokesperson said: “We have received a report that sadly the two Riverside cygnets at Nantwich have been found dead. We are working with the RSPCA to investigate the cause of death.

“We are asking for anyone who may have seen what happened or if anyone may have any ring door bell, phone or CCTV footage to contact us.”

Any witnesses should contact the police using the reference IML 1830360 via Cheshire Police website https://orlo.uk/xfjX5, 101 or via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 100% anonymous.