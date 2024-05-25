10 hours ago
Willaston set to host World Worm Charming Championships 2024

in Village News / Willaston & Rope May 25, 2024
Wormers at a previous World Worm Charming Championship (1) (2) (1)

The annual Willaston World Worm Charming Championships will take place on Saturday June 22 at Willaston Primary Academy, writes Jonathan White.

The World Worm Charming Championships began in 1980, and competitors have 30 minutes to charm and collect as many worms as possible from their 3×3 metre plot.

Techniques used to agitate the soil include the traditional method of ‘twanging’ with a garden fork as well as other methods such as bouncing a football, raking, jumping on the spot, and playing a musical instrument.

The current world record for worm charming is 567 worms achieved in 2009.

There will also be games, coconut shy, hook a duck, penny drop, inflatables, face painting, stalls, Jacob Pizza, BBQ and Snugburys Ice Cream.

£2.50 per adult, pay on gate. Free entry for children. Proceeds will go to Willaston Primary Academy.

For further event information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfWillastonSchoolAssociation/

