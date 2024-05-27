10 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich RUFC to stage “Party on the Pitches” event

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 27, 2024
Vagrants in Willaston - Party on the Pitches

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC are holding their second “Party on the Pitches” music festival on Saturday July 6.

The event will take place at their base at The Vagrants Sports Club on Newcastle Road, Willaston.

It will be open from midday and include live music, bouncy castles, food and refreshments.

Bands playing include local Crewe and Nantwich groups and musicians such as Chasing The Fall, The Alice Band, Callum Wright and Unit 17.

For tickets, scan the QR code on the poster (below).

Party on the Pitches poster

