Willaston Parish Council elects chairman Wayne Salisbury

in Village News / Willaston & Rope May 27, 2024
Cllr Wayne Salisbury chairman of Willaston Parish Council

Cllr Wayne Salisbury has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of Willaston Parish Council.

Cllr Salisbury signed the acceptance of office and received the chains of office from Cllr Craig Bailey who stepped down after five years.

Cllr Bailey said: “In 2019 I was elected as chairman following the retirement of my predecessor Maurice Jones.

“To be chosen by my peers to hold the Office of Chairman has been both an honour and a privilege.

“After four re-elections, I now feel the time has come for me step back from the role.

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their confidence in me and the residents for their support.

“It has been a pleasure to lead the Council and to serve my community, and I hope I have in some part made a positive contribution in this endeavour.

“I wish the new chairman well and I look forward to continuing to serve as a local councillor.”

Cllr Anna Cutts was re-elected as vice chairman for a second term.

Community groups, businesses and organisations who want to contact the parish council should email [email protected]

