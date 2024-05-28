Paralympian Hynd thrills Nantwich pupils in school visit

Youngsters at a Nantwich primary school enjoyed a special visitor when Paralympic swimmer Oliver Hynd called in.

Oliver, who has an MBE, visited Stapeley Broad Lane School to share his inspiring story of triumph over adversity.

The decorated swimmer, renowned for his extraordinary achievements in para-swimming, captivated the pupils and staff with his journey to international stardom.

He was diagnosed at a young age with neuromuscular myopathy, a condition that affects muscle strength and function.

“When I was your age, I loved swimming, but I didn’t know if I could ever be as fast as the other kids,” he said.

“I learned that the only way to find out was to try my hardest every single day.”

His rise to prominence began at the London 2012 Paralympics, where he clinched a gold medal in the 200m individual medley alongside a silver and a bronze.

He continued his success at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, winning two more gold medals and setting a world record.

“It’s not just about winning medals,” he added.

“It’s about setting goals, working hard, and never giving up, even when things get tough.”

Hynd also highlighted the importance of having a positive attitude and believing in oneself.

“You all have something special inside you,” he told the pupils.

“If you believe in yourself and keep trying, you can achieve amazing things.”

The visit included an interactive Q&A session, where pupils asked questions about Hynd’s favourite swimming stroke, his experiences at the Paralympics, and how he stays motivated.

Headteacher Jen Holden said: “Oliver’s story is incredibly inspiring for our pupils.

“He has shown them that no matter what challenges they face, they can achieve their dreams with determination and hard work.”

While there, Oliver also presented pupils with their medals for the Stapeley Broad Lane Games event.