D&G to cut Sunday 84X bus service from Nantwich

A key Sunday bus service connecting Nantwich, Willaston and Crewe is being axed from July.

The loss of the D&G service means the 84 corridor will only have a service every 90 minutes on Sunday with Stagecoach.

The service currently runs every half an hour between Nantwich Bus Station, Willaston Colleys Lane and Crewe Bus Stations and back between 9.30am and 6.30pm.

The move comes amid Cheshire East Council’s decision to fund service improvements on other Sunday routes including the 12, 38 and 130 services through the Bus Service Improvement Programme.

However, none of these routes serve Nantwich.

A CEC spokesperson said: “These service enhancements have been chosen as they allow as many of the borough’s key towns and villages to have better public transport access for seven days a week as possible.

“They will also enable more essential journeys to both the major hospitals in the borough – Leighton Hospital in Crewe and Macclesfield District General Hospital.

“The increase in the number of buses running on the number 38 service – one of the council’s most strategically important routes – will have significant benefits for users, as it directly links Crewe to Macclesfield and already accounts for more than 400,000 passenger journeys a year.”

We asked both Cheshire East Council and D&G Buses for the reason for withdrawing the 84X on Sundays and are awaiting replies.

More information on all current and new services can be found at https://www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/public_transport/bus_service_changes.aspx