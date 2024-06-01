59 mins ago
Three men from London arrested in Nantwich incident
in Crime / Incident / News June 1, 2024
appeal - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Three men from London have been arrested in Nantwich following an early hours traffic stop, police said.

The incident happened around 2am yesterday (May 31) when police patrols stopped a van acting suspiciously in the Nantwich area.

Cheshire Police said a search of the van located “several suspicious items” that could not be accounted for, including a large number of barrels of oil.

“Three males all believed to be from the London area were arrested on suspicion of theft offences and the vehicle and contents were seized,” said a police spokesperson.

“The live investigation is continuing.”

One Comment

  1. Dabber no 1 says:
    June 1, 2024 at 10:15 am

    If it is chip oil please tell these dafties from down south we only fry with local butter up north

    Reply

