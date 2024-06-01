Three men from London arrested in Nantwich incident

Three men from London have been arrested in Nantwich following an early hours traffic stop, police said.

The incident happened around 2am yesterday (May 31) when police patrols stopped a van acting suspiciously in the Nantwich area.

Cheshire Police said a search of the van located “several suspicious items” that could not be accounted for, including a large number of barrels of oil.

“Three males all believed to be from the London area were arrested on suspicion of theft offences and the vehicle and contents were seized,” said a police spokesperson.

“The live investigation is continuing.”