Three people injured in two-vehicle smash on A51 in Nantwich

Three people have been seriously injured in a road accident in Nantwich earlier today.

The two-vehicle accident happened shortly after 2pm on the A51 near Reaseheath, Nantwich.

Fire crews, police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called to the scene.

One casualty was flown to hospital by air ambulance while two others were taken by road to hospital.

The A51 was closed for a number of hours while emergency services rescued the victims and accident investigators were on the scene.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Three casualties were rescued from one car by firefighters, which had gone into a hedge.

“One casualty was taken to hospital by helicopter and the other two by ambulance.

“Police were also in attendance.”

The A51 was closed at the top of Welshmens Lane and traffic was diverted down Poole lane for several hours.

We have contacted Cheshire Police for an update.