Teenager fights for life after horror A51 smash in Nantwich

An 18-year-old driver is fighting for her life after a serious collision on the A51 at Reaseheath near Nantwich.

And a second driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following the incident yesterday (Sunday June 2).

It happened at around 2.10pm when two vehicles collided – a black Renault Clio and a Red Toyota Aygo.

Police say the 18-year-old female driver of the Aygo suffered “life-threatening injuries” and was airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Renault Clio, a 33-year-old woman from Crewe, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious injury by dangerous driving.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Inspector Steve Griffiths said: “This incident occurred on a busy stretch of road at time of day when many people will have been driving, so we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured any dashcam or CCTV footage which may aid our enquiries, to get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle possibly a Lexus or BMW that was travelling towards Nantwich at the time, who may have witnessed the collision and could help to assist with our investigation.

“Please contact us via our website, https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML-1838088.”