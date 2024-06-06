The “Ada – Our Crewe Factory Girl” exhibition detailing the life of Crewe and Nantwich’s Ada Nield Chew has opened at Nantwich Museum.

Ada was a suffragist and campaigner for the rights of working women.

It has been organised by the Statue for Ada campaign group, supported by Motherwell Cheshire.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness of Ada’s work and the current campaign to fundraise for a statue of Ada to be positioned in Crewe.

It tells the story of Ada, who came to the fore in this area in 1894 when she embarked on some correspondence with the local newspaper.

She exposed the exploitative conditions under which she and the other women worked in their clothing factory in Crewe.

Her life was devoted to suffrage activity, concerned less towards gaining the vote as seeking a larger freedom for women.

The exhibition runs until Saturday 6 July.

The museum is open from 10am – 4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.