Health and wellbeing in South Cheshire workplaces is getting a boost thanks to a pioneering new initiative now underway.

Learning Well Training and Wellbeing, a social enterprise by Motherwell Cheshire, is working to support men and women employed in private, public and non-profit sectors.

Founder Kate Blakemore, a qualified counsellor, said: “Learning Well stands as a dedicated training centre, committed to fostering understanding, growth and positive change.

“Our Women in the Workplace Pledge has already helped to increase awareness of issues around the menopause, fertility and birth trauma creating a more caring environment for women at different life stages.

“The aim now is to work with employers to support all their team members and create an environment where they feel valued and empowered through our workshops, consultancy and ongoing training.”

Learning Well Training and Wellbeing Centre includes counsellors and specialist trainers, many of whom hold formal teaching qualifications.

Their workshops cover issues from stress management and depression to developing a positive work-life balance, building mental resilience, supporting mothers back into work and increasing understanding of menopause.

Already there has been positive feedback and a good take-up from employers keen to create a culture of workplace wellness while underlining their commitment to helping employees overcome physical and mental health challenges.

Kate, who worked in retail and project management before establishing Motherwell Cheshire, added: “Life throws up all kinds of challenges which affect people at work and we understand things from the employee and business owner perspective.

“A good employer promotes an environment which is nurturing, harmonious and supportive.

“Those who actively pursue workplace wellness reap the rewards of increased productivity and fewer absences.

“Being able to thrive professionally is also essential to personal life outside work and we have carefully devised Learning Well services to meet the needs of men and women throughout their life journey.

“Businesses can opt in to as much support as needed via ad-hoc services or a they can subscribe to a longer term wellbeing strategy that will enhance their reputation and support recruitment.”

A Learning Well subscription allows employers to tap into a range of resources including monthly online professional development workshops, a library of wellness factsheets, monthly newsletter and a culture consultancy to address their specific needs.

The Women in the Workplace Pledge, which offers specialist support and training towards women’s health at work, is included in the subscription or can be offered as a stand-alone package.

For more information go to thelearning-well.com, call 01606 557666 or email [email protected]