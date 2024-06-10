Everybody Health & Leisure Junior Awards launched

Everybody Health & Leisure have opened nominations for the 2024 Everybody Junior Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate children aged 4-15 years for their efforts and contributions to local sporting and activity success in Cheshire East between October 19 2023 – July 14 2024.

You can nominate in categories including:

– Active Family of the Year – A family that has shown immense dedication to remaining healthy and active together within the past 12 months

– Rising Swim Star, for ages 4-8 years, 9-15 years – A swimmer participating in the Everybody Swim programme who always listens to instructions, is enthusiastic to achieve and gifted in the water. They also support other learners in the group and the swimming teacher too.

– Sports Personality of the Year, for ages 5-8 years, 9-11 years and 12-15 years – Individuals who have competed and achieving at local, regional or national level in a sport or several sports, shown an ability to lead by example and support others.

– Everybody Junior Member of the Year – An Everybody member who has shown great dedication to keeping healthy and active.

– Unsung Junior Hero Award – Someone who has given their time to a local sports club or community group, ensuring that they can provide their services to as many people as possible.

Previous winners include skilled footballers, karate stars, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu enthusiasts and more.

Kerry Shea, director of health & communities at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are very excited to welcome back the Everybody Junior Awards for 2024 in celebration of our 10th birthday.

“They are one of our favourite awards of the year and we love hearing the fantastic stories of our young local athletes.

“We can’t wait to read all your nominations and we are sure there will be some difficult decisions when it comes to picking the winners, so please get your nominations in today!”

Like last year, Everybody will be presenting the Junior Awards in local clubs and school assemblies.

Nominations for the Everybody Junior Awards 2024 will close on 14th July 2024.

Find out more information and how to nominate here https://everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-junior-awards-2024/

(Pic: L-R – Andrew Kolker Chairman at Everybody Health & Leisure, Peter Hargreaves Chairman’s Award Winner, Chris Jackson Holmes Chapel Parish Council, Diana Tames from Holmes Chapel Parish Council)