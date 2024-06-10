Nantwich Choral Society will round off a successful season with an upbeat performance against the backdrop of St Mary’s Church.

The singers will set toes tapping with an evening concert on Wednesday June 19 featuring songs and choruses from Gilbert and Sullivan and Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo by Flanders and Horovitz.

Spokeswoman Anne Harwood said: “Nantwich Choral Society just goes from strength to strength.

“We have welcomed several new members this season, including several younger singers who will help to ensure the future of the society.

“We have performed a variety of concerts, from Mozart and Haydn in November, a Carol Concert with Nantwich Young Voices in December, two Singing Days which attracted singers from all over the country, and an Edward Elgar concert in March with From the Bavarian Highlands, Sea Pictures and The Music Makers.

“It has been a remarkable season and to finish we are performing two family-friendly pieces. Gilbert and Sullivan and Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo by Flanders and Horovitz are popular with all ages.

“We are delighted to be joined by Alistair Donkin who was the patter man for the original D’Oyly Carte Opera Company – the person who did all the quick talking/singing songs where the words just tumble over each other at high speed, as in the famous I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.

“Alistair went on to direct Gilbert and Sullivan operas all over the USA. His experience is invaluable.”

The Society starts a new season on September 28 with a Singing Day, performing Madrigals and Part Songs, at St Mary’s Church, Acton.

Anne, from Nantwich, added: “In November, we shall really enjoy singing Mozart’s Mass in C Minor.

“We find that singers who come to the Singing Day enjoy it so much that they then come along to join the Society. We welcome anyone with a passion for singing.”

For tickets for all performances and information on joining the Society go to www.nantwichchoral.org.uk