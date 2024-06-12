Nantwich marathon man prepares for charity ultra-run

Nantwich marathon runner Paul Dean is preparing for a fund-raising ultra-run challenge on June 21, writes Jonathan White.

The dad and teaching assistant, 43, has been on a gruelling training programme in preparation for the 24-hour ultra-run challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK.

On June 21 at 6pm, Paul will aim to complete a 4.5-mile loop circuit around the streets of Willaston and Wistaston every hour up to 5pm the following day.

His final hour will involve a shorter section to end his mega effort at 6pm on Saturday June 22 at the Wickstead Arms pub in the centre of Nantwich.

If successful, Paul will have covered an incredible distance of 104.9 miles – the equivalent of four marathons in one day.

Paul is running to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of his father David and friends Sheetal, Andy, Will, and Mark, who all died from cancer.

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Paul has run to raise several thousand pounds for cancer charities in previous years with 24-hour and 10 marathons in 10 days challenges.

He said: “I’m happy with how the training has gone and how well prepared I am.

“I’ve run over a thousand miles since the beginning of December, including 12 marathons and 8 ultra-marathons, which should stand me in good stead.

“Now my biggest worry is the weather, I really hope the current wet weather takes a break for a couple of days!

“I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported the fundraising so far, hopefully we can raise a meaningful amount for Cancer Research UK.”

To make a donation, visit Paul’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/runningpeeps5

For updates on Paul’s training visit https://www.facebook.com/runningpeeps5/