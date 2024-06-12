RNLI fundraisers from Audlem and Nantwich in Royal day out

Two local RNLI fundraisers enjoyed a royal day out when they attended the charity’s 200th anniversary garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Janet Maughan, of Overwater Marina near Audlem, joined Christine Cottrell, a staunch supporter of the Crewe and Nantwich Branch of the RNLI for more than 20 years.

The event celebrated 200 years of saving lives at sea – thanks to volunteers giving their time to save other, all funded by voluntary public donations.

Christine said: “The RNLI work tirelessly saving lives around our coast and are often involved in inland flood rescues too.

“As sailors, my husband and I have been lifelong supporters.

“It was fabulous to attend the Palace Garden party and see so many volunteers and crew being thanked in such a splendid location.”

Alongside supporting the Crewe and Nantwich branch of the RNLI, Christine and her late husband Rodney instigated the Audlem Lass, a RNLI fundraising trip boat that runs out of Overwater Marina, near Audlem.

Run by volunteer crew, the Audlem Lass raises funds for the RNLI by giving boat trips between the marina and the bottom of Audlem locks.

Trips cost £1 for adults and 50p for children and operate at weekends and bank holidays from Easter until the end of October – no booking is needed.