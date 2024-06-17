Lorry driver arrested after serious A530 crash in Nantwich

A lorry driver has been arrested after a serious crash on the A530 in Nantwich today.

It involved a lorry and car which closed the busy road in both directions at Baddington.

The driver of the Nissan, as 35-year-old woman from Whitchurch, was trapped in their vehicle.

She was released by firefighters and taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Witnesses also describe seeing a young child in the vehicle, who was not injured.

The driver of the lorry, a 57-year-old man from Kidsgrove, was uninjured.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

The A530 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

They left at around 1pm and the scene has since been passed to highways officers.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or visit http://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML 1849226.