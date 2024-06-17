Nantwich Food Festival lines up celebrity chefs

Celebrity chefs have been lined up to wow the crowds at this year’s Nantwich Food Festival.

Organisers hope live demonstrations by renown chefs will add spice to the three-day event between August 30 and September 1.

Talented chefs like Chris Bavin, Jon Watts, Cherish Finden and Nigel Brown are among those who will appear.

Festival chef organiser Karen Young said: “The town centre atmosphere will be alive all festival weekend with the great chef demonstrations.

“These will all take place in our state of the art Food Theatre, housed in a large marquee sponsored by Reaseheath College, and located in the Love Lane Festival zone.

“So I am delighted to announce the line-up of wonderful celebrity chefs who will be demonstrating this year in the Reaseheath Food Theatre.

“We announced earlier in the year that Chris Bavin will be demonstrating at this year’s festival and know that foodies from near and far will be keen to see him on Festival Saturday using the fresh produce he advocates and to hear about his ways of encouraging us to eat well for less.

“Chris’s first cookbook, ‘Good Food Sorted’ was published in March 2019. His second, also by DK Books, the popular, well-illustrated ‘Fakeaway’ was published in January 2020.

“We are so looking forward to his informative, fun, and entertaining food demos; it looks that we are in for a real treat.”

Festival Friday will showcase the talents of Jon Watts.

Jon first learned to cook in prison where he was admitted, aged 18, for six and a half years, but this was the catalyst to encourage him to turn around his life.

He set about changing his life became the first person in custody to complete the bronze, silver and gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

He went on to work for Jamie Oliver for five years before branching out on his own to share his story and recipes online @Jonwatts88.

Nantwich Bookshop will be selling Jon’s soon to be published cookbook ‘Speedy Weeknight Meals’ alongside Jon’s demo.

Cherish Finden is new to Nantwich and is a highly decorated pastry chef, best known for her role as a formidable judge on Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals.

Since 2016, Cherish has been delivering her trademark sharp critiques on the show.

Her style of patisserie marries food with art, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in a dessert and her attention to detail is famously second to none.

Before her TV career, Cherish was already a famous chef in the patisserie world.

Between 2009 and 2017, she was the Executive Pastry Chef at London’s Langham Hotel, where her fame spread for her highly innovative afternoon teas.

And Nigel Brown will be the Demonstration Kitchen compere on Festival Saturday and Sunday.

Having spent a lifetime in the hotel and catering industry, Nigel has worked at some of the UK’s biggest hotels.

He also spent time at the highly acclaimed French cookery school Ecole Le Notre where he picked up a wealth of experience in specialist patisserie work.

Volunteers will host a stall at the Farmers Market in Nantwich Town Square on Saturday June 29.

Any locals who want to join them as volunteers for the 2024 Nantwich Food Festival can go along and find out more.

(Jon Watts image, top, by Timm Cleasby)