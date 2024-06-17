Nantwich Museum talks to accompany High Street exhibition

Nantwich Museum is to stage a series of talks alongside its new forthcoming exhibition “Our High Street, its history, buildings and people”.

“The Origins and Evolution of Nantwich High Street” by Trevor Evans Wednesday July 3, 7pm.

The route of Nantwich High Street was fully established following the erection of the first wooden bridge across the River Weaver, at the very end of the 13th century, linking the river crossing to High Towne.

Through the succeeding centuries this footprint and street pattern has remained largely unaltered.

The High Street has served as a focus for Nantwich’s trade, markets and fairs and has witnessed the devastations of pestilence, fire, siege and civil war.

Today’s High Street is the legacy of these events and reflects the changing styles and uses of buildings and patterns of trade and business over the centuries.

The talk serves as an introduction to the Museum’s 2024 summer exhibition which opens on July 9.

“Lost Buildings from the High Street and their People” by Graham Dodd is on Wednesday 10 July, 7pm.

This talk considers some of the lost buildings of Nantwich High Street, its people and the creation of the town square.

The story is told of the artist Archibald MacKinnon, we visit Worsey’s confectionery shop, one of the town’s coaching inns, the development of a leading drapery and the succession of some of the banks.

Two public buildings are considered, the Market Hall including its market and hiring days, and the contribution the Town Hall made to the town’s entertainment for over 80 years.

“Our ‘Orrible High Street” is by Ian Short, Wednesday 17 July, 7pm.

When we look at the High Street today, particularly the area around the town square, we see a delightful place to sit and chat, have a coffee and cake, wander around some interesting market stalls or, maybe, listen to some music.

In this talk, Ian will be looking back at the not so good old days, when the High Street was perhaps less pleasant, and trawling the historical records for evidence of filth, blood, animal cruelty, grim punishment, death, and the odd laugh, too.

This talk is not suitable for children under 12.

All talks are bookable online via https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/

The talks cost £6 (£5 museum members).

Alternatively, call in to the museum between 10am – 4pm Tuesday – Saturday or phone (01270) 627104.

The ‘Our High Street’ exhibition tells the story of the High Street from its earliest development in the 12th century as an access road from the ford across the river, around the Norman castle to the saltworks, its rebuilding after the Great Fire in the Tudor era, times when it bustled with traffic to today’s Square and its pedestrianisation.

It has been sponsored by town centre businesses Chatwins, Crown Hotel, David James Jewellers, Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge and Webb House.

Prepared by the museum’s Research Group and curated by Brian Cole, the exhibition will run from Tuesday 9 July until Saturday 21 September.

Entry to the museum is free. Donations towards the running of the museum are always welcome.