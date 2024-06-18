Nantwich artist wins through to Royal Academy summer show

A Nantwich artist has been selected to have her work at the Royal Academy of Arts summer show.

Barbara Barlow was shortlisted earlier this year along with around 1,000 other artists across the UK.

But now she has won through after final judging with her ceramic sculpture “STONED”.

Monday June 10 she was invited with other exhibitors to “Varnishing Day” – a special ceremony involving a Service for Artists.

It included a procession, led by Church Clergy and a calypso band, walked from the RA building at Burlington House, up Piccadilly to St James’s Church, London.

Next, the artists entered the galleries to see their work in situ.

For Barbara, who first developed her love for ceramic art at evening classes at Brine Leas in Nantwich, it was her first time there.

Around 1,700 pieces are now on display there, included Barbara’s “STONED” sculpture.

She said her success shows anything can be achieved if you simply “have a go” at something.

Barbara, who began to study art when she first moved to Nantwich in 2006, added: “We are so well placed for this type of work, being on the outskirts of the Potteries!

“We are surrounded by expertise and access to materials so there really is nothing to stop us.

“Later in the year there will be a celebration of all things clay related called Stoke on Clay. I will be taking part in that event as well.”

Barbara originally specialised in reduction linocut and watercolours, belonging to a number of professional groups in the region.

Her work hangs in private homes in countries including America, Scandinavia, Europe and Australia.