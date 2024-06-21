Dear Editor,

On Tuesday 18th June, the Cared for Children and Care Leavers Committee met, whose remit is to hold the council to account, ensuring the best possible care and support is provided for our most vulnerable children and young adults.

Cheshire East Council children’s services were recently inspected by OFSTED, who found that all areas ‘required improvement’ and that significant concerns regarding provision and care for Care Leavers deemed the Council’s services “inadequate’ overall.

All Conservative members attended this meeting, acknowledging the importance of addressing these issues and respecting the need to improve services, especially for our Care Leavers.

It was therefore deeply disappointing that the same concerns were not shared by the Labour-led administration.

Labour’s lead member for Children and Families did not attend, nor did another Labour member and an Independent member. No substitutes had been organised.

As stated above, the work of this committee is essential in considering OFSTED’s concerns and ensuring their recommendations are initiated at pace.

We have a duty of responsibility as corporate parents to improve the life chances of our Cared for Children and Care Leavers.

Whilst it may not always be possible to attend every meeting, prioritising those we do attend is incredibly important (especially for those holding a statutory lead member role).

To not even bother to organise substitutes (especially in light of the Inadequate inspection), demonstrates a lamentable disregard for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

Yours,

Cllr Jos Saunders

Poynton East & Pott Shrigley Ward