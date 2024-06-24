Right at Home South Cheshire awarded 5-star status

Nantwich-based care firm Right at Home South Cheshire has been awarded 5-star Employer Status for the 2nd consecutive year in an independent survey.

The award is a result of anonymous carer satisfaction survey results, and run by independent research company WorkBuzz.

In total, 42 care givers took part in the survey and highlights from the report include:

– 100% of staff rated their initial training as “good” or “outstanding”

– 90% of CareGivers would recommend Right at home as a great place to work

– 90% of CareGivers are proud to work for Right at Home

Ben Selby, managing director of Right at Home South Cheshire, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have received such positive feedback from our staff teams who do such an amazing job caring for our clients across Crewe and Nantwich.

“We work really hard in the background to ensure all our staff are well trained and have access to all the support they need to equip them to deliver outstanding care to our clients.

“It’s great to hear from them that they are enjoying their role working with us.”

Each year, Right at Home, based on Welsh Row in Nantwich, also runs the client satisfaction survey.

This year, 30 of its clients who receive care from Right at Home South Cheshire took part in the survey with results including:

– 97% said that their CareGivers treat them with Dignity and Respect

– 97% agreed that their CareGivers are trustworthy and they can depend on them

– 94% of Clients would recommend Right at Home

Ben added: “We are so happy to read that our clients and their loved ones recognise the outstanding care our team provides in the local community.

“We owe it to them to do everything we can to improve quality of life, which is always our core mission for each client and family we support.”