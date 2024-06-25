3 hours ago
LETTER: Platoon seeks Nantwich veteran for reunion

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 25, 2024
Nantwich town centre - April 2024

Dear Editor,
I am on a search for a Nantwich military man Kevin Ormes, the brother of Yvonne Ormes.

My names is Robert King and I joined the military in 1967 in Folkestone Kent, Kevin was in my Platoon and he joined the Cheshire Regiment.

17 Platoon have been having a reunion every year since 2017 and it’s been very difficult trying to locate the old boys.

I recall Kevin’s sister coming to Shorncliffe Kent on our pass out parade in 1969.

The reason why I am writing to you is that I noticed the tribute you posted in your post on Yvonne’s death.

And would you post a request to help us find Kevin or any of his family members.

We are having our next reunion in Lichfield Staffordshire in September and it would be great to see Kevin again.

Any help from you or your readers will be most helpful, I can be contacted via email [email protected]

Regards

Robert King
Former Warrant Officer (RSM)

