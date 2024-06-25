Nantwich CC floored by Widnes and slip to second league loss

Half centuries by Luke Robinson and Simon Mugava were not enough to stop Nantwich CC slipping to defeat as they were floored by Widnes.

After being put into bat at Whitehouse Lane, Widnes amassed 275-7 from their 55 overs.

Jason Foulkes, Mitchell Spencer and Scott Wardley took a couple of wickets apiece for Nantwich.

At 128-1, the Dabbers looked to be on course to chase down the big total.

But after Robinson was trapped leg before for 62, it was always a struggle.

Mugava’s run-a-ball 57 kept the home side in the hunt but they were eventually dismissed 22 runs short of the target.

There were better fortunes for the 2nd team, who climbed to second in their league table with their seventh win of the campaign.

Young Jackson Bentley was the star with the bat, hitting nine fours in his 81 as Nantwich made 203 all out after being put into bat by Macclesfield.

Noah Birchall then took centre-stage with the ball, taking 4-46 as the home side were bowled out for 174.

Sam Cork claimed three wickets and Ben Mogg a couple in the 29-run win.

The 3rds fell to a defeat at Endon after being restricted to 130-5 from their 40 overs. Oliver Howell made 34.

The home side cruised to an eight-wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

Then Sunday 3rd team also lost, despite Max Hassall making a stylish 59 after the home team were put into bat by Stockport Georgians and made 188-8 from their 40 overs.

Freddy Woodfine hit 37 and also took three wickets but the visitors got home with four wickets and eight overs to spare.

At Whitehouse Lane on Sunday, Nantwich Women’s 1sts beat Stockport Georgians by 21 runs.

After being out into bat, the home side amassed 168-6 from their 40 overs with Grace Michell making 52 and Bethan Hughes 45.

With the ball, Eleanor Sinker was the star, claiming 5-28 as the visitors were bowled out for 147.

The 1sts are in Cheshire T20 Cup action this Thursday night when they take on Davenham at Whitehouse Lane in the last 16.

With the weather set fair, it should be a cracking night’s cricket and the bar will be open. All spectators are welcome for a 6pm start.

On Saturday, the 1sts travel to Toft CC while the seconds entertain Cheadle Hulme at Whitehouse Lane with play starting at midday.

