LETTER: Surely all politicians are not tarred with same brush?

Dear Editor,

A common refrain seems to be that nobody trusts politicians, but surely not everyone is tarred by the same brush.

We all remember Boris Johnson and Partygate, partying even on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Assuring the House of Commons that there never were any parties. And the latest betting scandal, with Tory members betting on inside information about the date of the election.

Slightly less serious but a falsehood nevertheless is the Conservative candidate for Chester South and Eddisbury on the ballot paper saying her home address is within Chester South and Eddisbury with her husband and children living, working and studying 200 miles south in South London.

These standards are what we have come to expect from the Tories but we should have hoped for better from the Lib Dems.

Sadly, they continue to flog the feeble line that they can win in Chester South and Eddisbury constituency when four tactical voting websites advocate Labour to stop the Tories.

The latest YouGov poll has Labour and the Conservatives neck and neck at 39%. Quite why the Lib Dems think they can win is a mystery, they finished third in 2019 and 2017, and fourth in 2015.

Fourth place looms for Lib Dems on July 4th. People have not forgotten 2010, when the Lib Dems promised to abolish tuition fees, and ended up tripling them.

Yours,

Phil Tate

Chester