Wistaston man jailed for attempted shop robbery

A Wistaston man who attempted to rob a shop in Crewe has been jailed for more than three years.

Callum Gibbs, of Rope Lane, Wistaston, was sentenced to three years and nine months for the offence at Chester Crown Court.

The 25-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, possession of a knife, and threatening a person with a weapon in a public place.

Shortly before 5.45pm on Wednesday May 8, a man – later identified as Gibbs – entered an off-licence store in Wistaston Road, carrying a hammer and knife.

He demanded £200 from the shopworker, who told him there was no money to give him.

The man then left the shop after a member of the public entered the premises.

As well as CCTV footage of the incident, there was further footage of the same man coming into the store on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 May when he bought items from the shop.

Using this footage, police were able to identify Gibbs as a suspect.

He was arrested on Thursday 9 May where he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the CCTV footage of the incident.

Gibbs’ vehicle was also searched, and a hammer and Stanley knife were recovered.

He went on to admit the offence on interview and was later charged.

DC Jordan Grimshaw said: “I am grateful for the sentence handed to Gibbs.

“He decided to put other people in harm’s way to try and get some easy cash.

“But thankfully his efforts were to no avail, and not only did he leave the scene empty handed, but he was arrested less than 24 hours after his dangerous and foolish actions.

“Thanks to the CCTV evidence against him, he was left with no choice but to admit the offence and is now being held accountable.”