Nantwich Walking Football compete in Neston tournament

June 30, 2024
Nantwich Walking Football Club in Neston tournament

Nantwich Walking Football Club reached the quarter finals of their first Neston tournament against seven more experienced teams.

Nantwich started with a creditable goalless game, and were then involved in a 4-4 thriller against Maghull which Nantwich should have won.

Next up NWFC were hosts Neston Nomads and Nantwich were beaten 2-0 as the team showed signs of fatigue.

But the players rallied and drew 1-1 in the next game.

In the quarter-final against Neston, NWFC were beaten 3-0 and faced Widnes in a battle for the Shield.

The game went to penalties as the two teams were neck and neck with one goal each, but Widnes won it from the spot kicks.

Nantwich club spokesperson Barbara Barlow said: “What a great day it was for everyone.

“The lads were proud of their efforts and look forward to their next challenge.”

Teams competing were Neston Nomads (A and B teams), Widnes WFC, Everton in the Community, Maghull Mold, Henllan, Northwich Mishmash, and Nantwich WFC.

Nantwich Walking Football

Nantwich Walking Football Club’s Ladies Team are actively seeking female central defenders to join the group.

Under the management of Robbie Lambert, the team are currently enjoying success.

They meet for a fun and social game on Tuesday nights 5pm until 6pm at The Vagrants Sports ground, Willaston.

The ladies team take part in tournaments one Sunday per month during the season.

(Story and pics by Ian Miller)

