The Nantwich Singers to perform summer concert

The Nantwich Singers will perform their Summer concert “Are You Sitting Comfortably?” on July 18.

It as part of the lunchtime concert series being held in St Mary’s Church, Nantwich, and will start from 12.30pm.

Once you are “sitting comfortably”, you will find the theme “Fables and folk tales to delight and entertain”.

This will carry onlookers through a series of small masterpieces by Ravel, Chilcott, Quartel, Britten and Tippett.

A Nantwich Singers spokesperson said: “We all love a good story, and we can guarantee the widest range from the romantic and rustic to the historical and the comically horrifying!”