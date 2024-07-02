Charity football match set for Nantwich Town stadium

A pre-season ‘Nantwich Town FC Women vs Crewe Alex Legends’ charity football match will take place this Saturday July 6, writes Jonathan White.
The game will be held at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium on Waterlode, kick off 11am.
Entry will start at 10am and a small donation will be collected at the front gate.
The function area and bar will be open from 10am.
All funds raised on the day will go to The Christie cancer hospital and Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, in memory of John Tomkins.
John was the father of Natalie Tomkins who played for Crewe Alex Girls Centre of Excellence and the Women’s team.
He was a regular spectator even when his daughter was not playing.
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “Saturday will be a fantastic display of local women’s football with arguably the best players around in South Cheshire turning out from both teams.
“I’m so grateful to Nick Pearce, ex-Crewe captain Katie Nuttall and all the Legends that have come together for two amazing causes and I hope it’s a great event for everyone involved.
“The two charities we’ve chosen to raise money for are very close to our hearts and I hope that we’re able to raise a lot of money for each of them to help continue the fantastic work they do.”
Nick Pearce, manager of Crewe Alex Legends, added: “I’m delighted to be involved with this event for a multitude of reasons which include celebrating the success of women’s football in Cheshire and the progress clubs like Nantwich Town are making in the women’s game.
“We are also using football as a platform to raise money for important charities who have such a huge impact on all of our lives.
“And lastly to work again with some of these incredible players and coaches who have immense pride in representing Crewe Alexandra, celebrating the successes and rich history of the women’s team.”
