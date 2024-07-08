Nantwich care agency makes top 20 providers in North West

Nantwich care agency Right at Home South Cheshire has made the Top 20 home care providers in the North West for the second year running.

There are 1,259 home care providers in the North West, and the top 20 received an award from leading reviews site www.homecare.co.uk

The awards are based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Ben Selby, managing director of Right at Home South Cheshire, said: “It’s so rewarding to know we are making a difference to the people and families we support across Crewe and Nantwich.

“When I opened Right at Home South Cheshire over seven years ago, we set out on a mission to be recognised as the best care provider in the area.

“So knowing that our clients and their loved ones are consistently providing excellent reviews on homecare.co.uk helps us know we are achieving our mission.

“The real thanks goes out to the many CareGivers who work with us, and the back office support teams.

“They are the ones who work tirelessly to ensure our clients always receive Outstanding care, and for that I am always so very grateful.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Right at Home South Cheshire has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West.”

