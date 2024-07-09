LETTER: Voting for change after election result

Dear Editor,

Last Thursday, the nation exercised its democratic mandate, “voted for change” – and change is what the nation certainly got!

In Cheshire East, we lost two exemplary MPs, David Rutley (Macclesfield) and Fiona Bruce (Congleton).

We are deeply grateful for their long service, care and commitment to their constituents and for continually championing their Cheshire Constituencies at Westminster.

Candidate Ben Fletcher fought a strong and credible campaign in Crewe & Nantwich, coming a creditable second to Labour and beating Reform into third place.

And despite the predictions (and significant boundary changes), Cheshire did not ‘turn completely red’. Esther McVey was returned in Tatton and newcomer Aphra Brandreth took the new Chester South & Eddisbury Seat.

They will provide a strong voice for Cheshire in Parliament and part of a strong opposition, that will hold the new Labour Government to account in the weeks and years ahead.

Of course, it’s too early to say what a Labour Government will mean for Cheshire East’s Labour-led Council as it faces significant financial failures in its day to day operations and remains a national out-tier in terms of its Special Needs debt. (The Finance Sub-Committee 2023/24 outturn papers in June make difficult reading!)

The new Labour Government has already started work setting up its new Cabinet, including appointing a new Local Government Minister.

However, CEC does not have time to spare!

Monday morning (8th July) saw the publication of the LGA (Local Government Association) Peer Review Report examining the Council’s financial and operational deficits.

A ‘Transformation’ Report is also being prepared for Council on 17th July where painful and unpopular decisions will be proposed if the Labour-Independent Administration is to avoid a S114 Bankruptcy Notice.

The Nation voted overwhelmingly for change on 4th July, but at local government level here in Cheshire East, any imminent changes are likely to fall far short of what CE voters anticipated.

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

(Conservative Group Leader)

On behalf of the Cheshire East Conservative Group.