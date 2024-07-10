Black bins collected every THREE weeks under new CEC plans

Black wheelie bins with general waste will only be collected every THREE weeks under new plans unveiled by Cheshire East Council.

The change is part of proposals set out on changes to bin collections across the borough.

Under the “Simpler Recycling Scheme” legislation announced in October 2023, local councils must collect food waste from residents each week by no later than 1 April 2026.

So the council wants to cut back on collecting black bins to balance out the costs of the extra food waste collections.

Next week, the council’s environment and communities committee will consider a report that seeks approval for rolling out the changes in Cheshire East.

The plan is to:

– collect food waste alongside the fortnightly garden bin rounds

– a separate food collection round in the alternate weeks

– collect black bins every three weeks, instead of every fortnight

Council chiefs say the plans would increase recycling rates by almost 5% and reduce the financial burden of introducing weekly food waste collections by more than £1 million each year.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “Introducing weekly food waste collections is a significant operational change affecting almost all our residents, and the financial impacts will also be significant.

“At the moment, we don’t know how much funding we will receive from Government to compensate the council for introducing these changes, and there’s a significant risk that the funding won’t cover the costs in full.

“Any shortfall will place an even bigger pressure on the council’s finances – we’re already forecasting a funding gap of £100m over the next four years.

“That’s why – along with wishing to encourage people to reduce, reuse and recycle more of their waste – at the same time as weekly food waste collections are introduced, we’re proposing to move to collecting black bins once every three weeks.

“It offers the best value for money and would reduce the demand on our existing fleet of bin wagons and staff and make a significant revenue saving in excess of £1m per year.”

In late 2023, a Government consultation was launched which included draft guidance requiring councils to collect residual (black bin) waste each fortnight as a minimum.

CEC replied saying it would have a detrimental impact on the ability of councils to increase recycling rates and to be able to join up large-scale operational changes because of weekly food waste collections.

Cllr Warren added: “We understand as a local authority, if the guidance is passed by Government through the Parliamentary process, we could not make these proposed changes to black bin collections.

“However, we are proposing to carry out this consultation now so we are in a position to move forward with what is the most cost effective and least risky solution for introducing weekly food waste collections, which can also meet the deadline previously set by the Government.”

The consultation on black bin collections is expected to launch in September.