Nantwich mum launches classes in new pottery studio

A Nantwich mum has opened a new pottery studio in the town to share her passion with residents.

Samantha Jackson will be running classes at her new “Clay-Zy Day” pottery studio off Hospital Street.

3D artist Samantha says she fell in love with pottery around three years ago.

She said: “I started with the idea of opening a studio after finding pottery classes helped me to switch off from work and general life.

“It clears the mind and you have to switch off from technically which I think is a great thing for us!”

She has converted a small unit at her home which had been sitting empty.

“I can’t tell you how much support I have had from our amazing local community from sourcing equipment getting advice and just overall kind works of support,” she added.

“The plan is to offer different workshops, community groups and events for everyone from kids to adults to be able to experience being creative with clay.

“From throwing on a wheel to hand-building.

“With the support from volunteers we will be able to connect and offer a lot to support a wide range of people.

“I want to expand this into a much larger unit on the same site within the next year.

“We also want to connect with locate mental health groups, groups that support kids with their well-being.

“Being creative can support you on so many levels and it will offer opportunities to connect and have fun with friends make new friends, family and the community.”

Mum to a young son, Samantha already works full time as a hospitality and catering manager travelling around the north west.

“I found with being a workaholic I couldn’t switch off, until I found pottery.

“It makes you switch off and disconnect with technology and reconnect with others and have a laugh.

“So I thought how can I do something that would support others like pottery has done for me but more affordable.”

She does not claim to be a “master” at pottery and is still learning herself.

“Sometimes my pots are wonky which I don’t mind,” she smiles.

“This peaceful space I have created is to give people a go and hopefully support others on the journey too.

“It’s a space to reconnect with family, friends or disconnect your mind from technology.

“Make new friends, meet others in the community and have a laugh and giggle along the way.

“We are starting small but have big dreams.”

The studio will be open from August 2 and booking is essential.

You can book through Whatsapp on Facebook page or through email [email protected]