Motorcyclist killed in road accident near Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News July 15, 2024
A530 crash - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A man has died following a road traffic collision near Nantwich last night (July 14).

The accident involved a motorbike and a lorry on the A51 London Road at Bridgemere.

Paramedics at West Midlands Ambulance Service say they were called out at around 8pm last night to the incident.

They were joined by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service as the incident fell into their operational area.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival ambulance staff found a motorcyclist who had been involved in a very serious collision with a lorry.

“Sadly, nothing could be done to save the rider and he was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The lorry driver was assessed but was uninjured.”

