LETTER: The CEC Corporate Peer Challenge report

Dear Editor,

There’s so much to say about this report on the state of Cheshire East Council, completed by the Local Government Association in March, and published on 9th July 2024, that I fear I will drive you to drink if I tackle all of it in this letter.

In brief, the 18 recommendations in the report reflect the failure of Cllr Corcoran to manage his role as the Political Leader of this Council.

Cllr Corcoran has failed in his duty of care to the employees of Cheshire East, he’s failed to recognise the consequences of his political choices, and he’s failed to deliver best value to his residents. He’s failed.

He refuses to acknowledge his accountability in the debacle that is the near bankruptcy of Cheshire East Council. But he was warned.

Following the commencement of the Brighter Futures program in 2018 there was an LGA review of progress in 2020.

It was a complimentary report but warned of the dangers of silo working and lack of scrutiny.

Cllr Corcoran claimed ownership of that report. He took credit for all achievements to the exclusion of many of us who worked so hard to embed the ethos and ethic with in it.

He did nothing to address the anticipated problems highlighted within the report.

Thanks to the endeavours of Cllr Rachel Bailey through her Notice of Motion, we have a new external overview of the status of the Council in 2024.

It clearly and unequivocally demonstrates that in just 4 years, all the effort and commitment invested by so many, into the 2018 Brighter Futures Program has been side-lined, diminished, disinvested.

Will Cllr Corcoran be so eager to accept responsibility for this report?

I think not.

Who will be to blame I wonder? His Independent colleagues? Covid? Westminster? The previous Conservative administration?

Whatever his excuses, I know the buck stops with Cllr Corcoran.

Yours,

Cllr Liz Wardlaw

Odd Rode

Cheshire East Council