Ravensfest will help Scouts build new Nantwich base

A one-day festival at a pub in Nantwich will raise help Scouts rebuild their crumbling headquarters in the town.

Ravensfest is being held at the Farmers Arms in Ravensmoor this Saturday, July 20.

There will be Classics Cars, live music, rides, side stalls, local produce and more.

It’s all in aid of local Nantwich-based charities, with the 38th South West Cheshire Scout Group, Nantwich, the main beneficiary.

Many local businesses have provided sponsorship or made donations to the cause, including Bentley Motors, Chatwins, Reaseheath College, Mornflake Oats, Mickley Hall, Colour Supplies, Cotebroook Shire Horse Centre, Hack Green Nuclear Bunker, Cheerbrook, Snugbury’s, Wychwood park Hotel, Baker Wynne & Wilson.

After more than 50 years of service, the current Scout Hut on Davenport Avenue, Nantwich, has been condemned and currently stands forlorn.

Since the end of the pandemic, the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from the 38th have raised more than £20,000 towards their new purpose-built base.

Dr Duncan Batty, Group Lead Volunteer, 38th South West Cheshire Scout Group, said: “Along with a several offers of benefits in kind, such as support by apprentices from Reaseheath College, when construction is possible, Architectural Drawing from Daniel Matthias, has made this is a fantastic start, but there is still have a long way to go.”

Until the new headquarters are built, all Beavers, Cubs and Scout meet at Reaseheath College.

Dr Batty added: “The Group is thriving and there are plenty of opportunities for anyone willing to volunteer, whether you can only give a few hours a week, month or year, there is always a welcome for you.”

Beaver and Cub Scouts (aged 6-8 and 8-10 and half) meet on Monday evenings. Scouts (aged 10.5-14) meet on Wednesdays.

If you would like to find out more about helping out, contact Dr Batty on 07511 276934 or by email at [email protected]